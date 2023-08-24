According to him, the government would be free to place any percentage of tax on sports betting if it curbs the high unemployment rate in the country.
‘Create jobs first’ – Lil Win criticises 10% tax on sports betting
Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, believes the government should not be taxing bet winnings when it hasn’t created enough jobs for the youth.
Recommended articles
“If I were the president and knowing very well I’ve not created enough jobs, especially for the youth, until I’ve created jobs for them, I will never put a tax on betting,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“By creating enough jobs, you could even put 60% on betting in order to deter people from the act."
On August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority officially implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.
This followed the government’s decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.
The decision has, however, been criticised by a section of Ghanaians, some of whom took to social media to bash the government.
Meanwhile, the betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.
In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its negative effects on the youth, including addiction.
Others also believe betting is legal and a legitimate way of making money, and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.
More from category
-
‘Create jobs first’ – Lil Win criticises 10% tax on sports betting
-
World Athletics Champs: Team Ghana withdraws from 4x100m relays over injuries
-
World Athletic Champs: Injury prevents Ghana’s James Dadzie from finishing men’s 200m heats