‘Create jobs first’ – Lil Win criticises 10% tax on sports betting

“If I were the president and knowing very well I’ve not created enough jobs, especially for the youth, until I’ve created jobs for them, I will never put a tax on betting,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“By creating enough jobs, you could even put 60% on betting in order to deter people from the act."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority officially implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.

This followed the government’s decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.

The decision has, however, been criticised by a section of Ghanaians, some of whom took to social media to bash the government.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its negative effects on the youth, including addiction.