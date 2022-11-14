RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

2022's Call of Duty: MW II has surpassed Black Ops 2 as the fastest game to reach $1 billion in sales.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II hits another milestone in the franchise's history
After already recording the biggest opening weekend in Activision's franchise history, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has crossed another milestone, becoming the fastest Call of Duty game to cross the $1 billion sold mark.

According to a press release on Business Wire, Modern Warfare 2 crossed $1 billion in worldwide sales through its first 10 days, dating back to launch on October 28, 2022.

The previous franchise-best was held by 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which took just 15 days to hit the $1 billion mark.

Modern Warfare 2's incredible numbers was already to be expected after its first weekend, where it brought in $800 million worldwide, passing 2011's Modern Warfare 3 for the biggest first weekend in Call of Duty history.

The game also saw the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for a Call of Duty game, prompting Xbox's Phil Spencer to confirm that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard will not keep the Call of Duty franchise from appearing on PlayStation platforms following widespread speculation.

