Church elder loses GHc800,000 to sports betting

He narrated that a friend introduced him to sports betting and he was winning at first, which prompted him to bet with more money.

Jonathan said he won up to GHc80,000 but wanted more, so he staked a bigger amount on his third attempt, which was the beginning of his gambling addiction.

“A friend introduced me to betting, and my first stake was Ghc5000. I was a novice, but the guy who introduced me was good at sports analysis, so I had a profit of Ghc3900,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

“The second time, I placed a bet of Ghc3000 and won Ghc5000. On the third time, I staked Ghc20,000 and won Ghc80,000. I asked God, where has this been all this while and I have been suffering.

“I didn’t know there was such an avenue to make me rich, and that day the betting spirit sank deep into my spirit and blood.”

Jonathan said when he started losing the bets, he withdrew his savings and used it to stake another bet.

He added that he even borrowed money from people to gamble, which left him with huge debts to pay.