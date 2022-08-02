RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Commonwealth Games: Benjamin Azamati wins Heat 7 to qualify for 100m semi-finals

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning his heat.

The 24-year-old finished first in Heat 7 after running a time of 10.19 seconds, ahead of Wales athlete Jeremiah Azu.

Azamati made a poor start to the race but recovered midway and finished strongly to edge his competitors.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Sean Sarfo Antwi has also booked his place in the semi-finals after finishing fourth in his heat.

The 31-year-old sprinter was involved in one of the most competitive heats and recorded a time of 10.33 seconds at the finish line.

Both Azamati and Sarfo Antwi will be in action again on Wednesday, when the semi-finals and finals are scheduled to take place.

The pairs’ exploits come as good news for Team Ghana following a series of disappointing outcomes at the Games in Birmingham.

On Sunday, India dominated and handed Ghana’s male hockey team a humiliating defeat at the Games on Sunday.

The Asian giants literally had a stroll, coasting to an emphatic 11-0 victory against their African opponents.

The Black Sticks had earlier lost their opening match, where they were battered 6-0 by England, and were hoping to do better on Sunday.

However, their hopes of advancing to the next stage suffered another blow after they were mauled by a well-motivated Indian side.

Ghana’s women’s hockey team also lost 12-0 to England, having also shockingly lost 5-0 in their other game.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, swimmer Abeiku Jackson also failed to qualify for the men’s swimming 100m butterfly final after finishing sixth in the semi-finals with a time of 53.79 seconds.

Emmanuel Ayamga

