Commonwealth Games: Benjamin Azamati wins Heat 7 to qualify for 100m semi-finals

Azamati made a poor start to the race but recovered midway and finished strongly to edge his competitors.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Sean Sarfo Antwi has also booked his place in the semi-finals after finishing fourth in his heat.

The 31-year-old sprinter was involved in one of the most competitive heats and recorded a time of 10.33 seconds at the finish line.

Both Azamati and Sarfo Antwi will be in action again on Wednesday, when the semi-finals and finals are scheduled to take place.

The pairs’ exploits come as good news for Team Ghana following a series of disappointing outcomes at the Games in Birmingham.

On Sunday, India dominated and handed Ghana’s male hockey team a humiliating defeat at the Games on Sunday.

The Asian giants literally had a stroll, coasting to an emphatic 11-0 victory against their African opponents.

The Black Sticks had earlier lost their opening match, where they were battered 6-0 by England, and were hoping to do better on Sunday.

However, their hopes of advancing to the next stage suffered another blow after they were mauled by a well-motivated Indian side.

Ghana’s women’s hockey team also lost 12-0 to England, having also shockingly lost 5-0 in their other game.