Commonwealth Games: Watch Team Ghana’s colourful appearance at opening ceremony

A total of 126 athletes and coaches will represent Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in various disciplines.

They will compete in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling (road race), field hockey, judo, table tennis, triathlon, para-cycling, weightlifting, and squash.

The country has so far won 57 medals since the inception of the Games in 1954, including 15 gold, 18 silver and 24 bronze.

Meanwhile, two members of Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team have been replaced ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

This means Ghana will not be represented by the same group that participated in the just-ended 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Joseph Manu is said to have asked to be left out of the games for personal reasons, while Emmanuel Yeboah, a reserve athlete, is unable to travel with the team due to UK visa complications.

Manu’s absence comes as a blow to Ghana’s 4x100m relay team, especially after he impressively ran the 3rd leg of Ghana’s record-setting exploit in Eugene, USA.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has replaced the aforementioned duo with local athletes Barnabas Agerh of the University for Development Studies and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu of the University of Ghana for the Commonwealth Games.

Saminu and Agerh are, however, not new to representing Ghana, having been part of the 4x100m relay team that won silver at the Invitational Relay competition held in Nigeria last month.