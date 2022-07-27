Cuban Olympic medalist absconds after Athletic Championships in the US

According to the PlayOff Magazine, she absconded a day before the Cuban contingent was scheduled to fly back to their country.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is the third member of the Cuban delegation to abscond after the World Athletic Championships.

Javelin thrower Yiselena Ballar and the team’s physiotherapist Carlos González Morales were the first to leave the team’s camp.

Perez’s decision to “ran away” though comes as a surprise, as she’s an accomplished athlete in the Discus Throw.

She won a gold medal at the Pan American games in Lima but was less successful in Eugene, having finished seventh during the event.

Meanwhile, Team Ghana narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fifth in the final of the 4x100m relay event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu, and Joseph Amoah, ran an impressive time of 38.07s during Sunday’s final.

Just like in the semi-finals, Safo-Antwi started off, with Azamati and Manu holding the forte midway through the race, before Amoah finished as the anchor leg.

Despite their best efforts, though, Ghana’s athletes could only finish in fifth place, as Canada won gold in the 4x100m relay event.

The United States won silver after finishing second, while Great Britain completed the podium with a bronze medal after snatching third place.

Team Jamaica endured an underwhelming outing in the final, having finished fourth behind the aforementioned countries.

Meanwhile, despite missing out on a medal, Ghana’s 4x100m relay team has now set a new national record.