Davido partners with Sony's PlayStation for GT7 Design Competition (Video)

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer Davido recently announced his partnership with the Japanese gaming giants for the launch of the online competition via his official instagram page with a post that read:

'' What’s up my people! Ya boy is a #PlayStationPartner and we’re excited to bring you the GT7 Design Competition! To enter, create a custom car design in Gran Turismo 7 inspired by me or my music, post it to IG or Twitter using #GT7DesignCompetition, and tag me! ''

The winners of the competition get an opportunity to race against world music superstars from Bring Me The Horizon to T-Pain, Unspeakable, Grefg or Nigeria's very own Davido in GT7.

Contest winners will also have their in-game designed car livery showcased for two weeks within Gran Turismo 7.

Twitter/PlayStation