Delegate who went ‘missing’ at Commonwealth Games found and back in Ghana

In the aftermath of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Police in the UK released a statement saying one delegate from Ghana was yet to be accounted for.

However, Farida Iddriss insists the said delegate did not run away but rather got lost in Birmingham after the competition, explaining that he is now back in Ghana.

“[A delegate] He did not run away but he got lost so he arrived in Ghana on 14th August via Qatar Airways,” she told Joy Sports.

“It’s one of the coaches. He got lost. I think he was going out for shopping and he couldn’t find his way but we’ve been able to bring him back. Everyone has arrived at their final destination.”

Meanwhile, Ghana won five medals at the event, taking the country’s total haul at the Commonwealth Games to 62 medals since the inception of the Games in 1954.

Boxing delivered Ghana’s first three medals at the Games, with Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey winning silver medals, while Abdul Wahid Omar won bronze.

Mensah won a silver medal in the Bantamweight division despite losing in the final to Northern Ireland’s Dylan James Eagleson.

Commey was also forced to settle for a silver medal in the featherweight contest after forfeiting his final bout against Jude Gallagher due to illness.

Wahid Omar also lost his semi-final bout against Louis Richamo Collin in the light welterweight division to clinch bronze.

In athletics, Joseph Paul Amoah scooped bronze after impressively finishing third in the final of the 200m event with a time of 20.49s.

In doing so, the national 200m record holder became the first Ghanaian to win a medal in the 200m event since George Daniels in 1974.