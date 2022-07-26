RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Drake pockets £3 million after winning double bet on UFC fight

Emmanuel Ayamga

Renowned rapper and singer Drake has cashed in on a whopping £3 million after betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London.

The multiple award-winning artiste placed a bet on the Scouse duo and predicted victory for them in their respective fights.

In a post on Instagram, Drake showed off his bet slip, which indicated he had staked £1.9 million on the two fighters to win.

Fortunately for him, his bet was successful as both fighters won. McCann defeated Hannah Goldy following an elbow-spinning knockout, while Pimblett also beat Jordan Leavitt via submission.

After winning big, the Grammy Award winner promised to reward the two fighters for their victories by buying them a Rolex each.

Drake has built a reputation as a gambler in recent years and has often staked big on fighters that he believes in.

Earlier this year, the Canadian music star staked £833,000 on Israel Adesanya to win against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has put himself in line for a world title fight after beating Joet Gonzalez in a 10-round fight last Sunday.

The 27-year-old handed his American opponent a third defeat of his career after coasting to a split decision victory.

Dogboe made a fine start to the bout and landed a couple of heavy punches, which got Gonzalez shaken in the early exchanges.

On the judges’ card, Patrick Morley scored in favour of Gonzalez at 96-94, but Tim Cheatham and Mike Fitzgerald both had Dogboe as the winner on their cards by 96-94.

Having navigated his way past the WBC featherweight title eliminator, Dogboe would soon become a two-time world champion, as he is now well placed to challenge for a world title in his next fight.

Emmanuel Ayamga

