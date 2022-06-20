Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

Speaking after the race, Sir Lewis was upbeat and revealed that he was excited to be amongst the race leaders once again and that his W13 still has more to give.

“It feels great to be in the battle. It’s given me and the team a lot of hope that there’s more to come from this car, the potential is there. When you get a full race distance you find a lot out with the car. Got really good reliability.

"Great work from the team. Just got to keep our heads down. I know where I’m losing to these guys, so that’s where I’m going to focus on attacking to improve.” Hamilton said.

Homecoming

With the fourth place finish in Baku and now a Podium in Montreal, Hamilton is picking up pace at the right time. The next stop on the F1 calendar is the British GP and Hamilton would be looking forward to racing on the legendary Silverstone track.