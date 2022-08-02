Ghana’s female hockey team scores their first goal at Commonwealth Games despite 8-1 defeat

The female hockey team was battered 5-0 by India in their opening game and received another 12-0 shellacking at the hands of England on matchday 2.

On Monday, the team played their third game and were resoundingly beaten by a well-motivated Canadian side.

Despite conceding eight goals against Canada, Ghana scored one consolation goal to end the game as 8-1 losers.

That goal may have been the team's first, and so far only, at the tournament but the girls celebrated it in style.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian athletes Benjamin Azamati and Sean Sarfo Antwi have both qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m event at the Commonwealth Games.

Azamati finished first in Heat 7 after running a time of 10.19 seconds, ahead of second-placed Wales athlete Jeremiah Azu.

Ghana’s Sean Sarfo Antwi has also booked his place in the semi-finals after finishing fourth in his heat.

The 31-year-old sprinter was involved in one of the most competitive heats and recorded a time of 10.33 seconds at the finish line.