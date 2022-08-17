RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian artiste Kwesi Arthur has joined the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Pusha T as the musicians whose songs have been featured on EA Sports Madden 23 soundtrack.

Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list
Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list

The 27-year-old’s song titled “Winning”, which features Ghanaian-American rapper Vic Mensa, made the final cut of selected songs.

Gamers are usually thrilled by the revelation of the ratings of their favourite footballers ahead of the release of the video game franchise each year.

However, another aspect that gets the attention of gamers is the soundtracks selected, especially for those who like tinkering with the roster.

With EA Sports‘ Madden video game franchise set to be officially released on August 19, EA revealed the full Madden 23 soundtrack for the first time on Tuesday.

Songs from Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, and Nas are featured on the soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Ghana is also ably represented, with Kwesi Arthur’s “Winning” which was released in 2021 also making the cut.

Kwesi Arthur on ES Sport soundtrack
Kwesi Arthur on ES Sport soundtrack Pulse Ghana

Kwesi Arthur rose to prominence in 2017 following the release of his hit track “Grind Day” and its subsequent remix.

He has since been one of Ghana’s most celebrated singers and rappers, having earned a BET nomination in 2018.

He was also crowned Rapper of the Year at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2020.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list

    Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list

  • Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

    Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

  • 10 African athletes who got banned over anti-doping violations

    African athletes who got banned over anti-doping violations

Trending

Trey Haun receives hero’s welcome at Mamprugu Palace after winning 2 medals in Unicycling

Trey Haun receives hero’s welcome at Mamprugu Palace after winning 2 medals in Unicycling

10 African athletes who got banned over anti-doping violations

African athletes who got banned over anti-doping violations

‘Joseph Commey’s life more important than gold medal’ – Boxer’s coach

‘Joseph Commey’s life more important than gold medal’ – Boxer’s coach

Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]