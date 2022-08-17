Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list

Gamers are usually thrilled by the revelation of the ratings of their favourite footballers ahead of the release of the video game franchise each year.

However, another aspect that gets the attention of gamers is the soundtracks selected, especially for those who like tinkering with the roster.

With EA Sports‘ Madden video game franchise set to be officially released on August 19, EA revealed the full Madden 23 soundtrack for the first time on Tuesday.

Songs from Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, and Nas are featured on the soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Ghana is also ably represented, with Kwesi Arthur’s “Winning” which was released in 2021 also making the cut.

Pulse Ghana

Kwesi Arthur rose to prominence in 2017 following the release of his hit track “Grind Day” and its subsequent remix.

He has since been one of Ghana’s most celebrated singers and rappers, having earned a BET nomination in 2018.