The 27-year-old’s song titled “Winning”, which features Ghanaian-American rapper Vic Mensa, made the final cut of selected songs.
Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list
Ghanaian artiste Kwesi Arthur has joined the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Pusha T as the musicians whose songs have been featured on EA Sports Madden 23 soundtrack.
Gamers are usually thrilled by the revelation of the ratings of their favourite footballers ahead of the release of the video game franchise each year.
However, another aspect that gets the attention of gamers is the soundtracks selected, especially for those who like tinkering with the roster.
With EA Sports‘ Madden video game franchise set to be officially released on August 19, EA revealed the full Madden 23 soundtrack for the first time on Tuesday.
Songs from Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, and Nas are featured on the soundtrack.
Meanwhile, Ghana is also ably represented, with Kwesi Arthur’s “Winning” which was released in 2021 also making the cut.
Kwesi Arthur rose to prominence in 2017 following the release of his hit track “Grind Day” and its subsequent remix.
He has since been one of Ghana’s most celebrated singers and rappers, having earned a BET nomination in 2018.
He was also crowned Rapper of the Year at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2020.
More from category
-
Kwesi Arthur joins Kendrick Lamar on EA Sports MADDEN 23 soundtrack list
-
Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]
-
African athletes who got banned over anti-doping violations