600 Cameroonian girls, women to feature in second edition of La Ligue D'Égalité

This socio-sports programme was created with the aim of giving girls in the central region of Cameroon the opportunity to take part in a fully regulated football league, as well as to enjoy all the learning aspects that sport entails.

For the new season, the number of participants has grown considerably compared to the first edition, from 180 girls and 40 coaches to more than 550 girls and 50 coaches registered for this second season of the project.

Trésor Penku, LaLiga's delegate in Central Africa, believes that “the launch of the second edition of the project provides great motivation and excitement for women in the region, who see football as a way of building their character and developing their skills, as well as expressing themselves, being valued and treated on an equal footing”.

La Liga

The Ligue D'Égalité started its programme of activities with the implementation of different theoretical and practical training sessions led by a coach from the FUNDACIÓN LaLiga, who over the past week has developed a total of 4 workshops using the 'Values to Win' methodology.

La Liga

This type of training initiative was very positively received by the participants in the first edition.

More than 70% of the project coaches valued being taught a specific value training methodology that they could apply to their team.

Furthermore, Anair Lomba, ex-professional player, and project manager of LaLiga's women's football department, held a workshop last Friday with the La Ligue D'Égalité coaches, who enjoyed a fun and relaxed training session led by a footballer with extensive experience in the world of football.

In addition, Lomba was in charge of handing out the certificates for the training courses to the participants of the project.

La Liga

On the same day, a press conference was held for the media and local institutions, which was attended by the Spanish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ignacio Rafael García Lumbreras, who showed his full support to the project.

“It’s a dream come true to see La Ligue D'Égalité grow like this. We believe that there are key moments in youth development that drive a player's life, goals, and commitments, and through this programme we are providing the space for these moments to happen, using the power of sport as a tool for social change”. President of Petrichor, Paul Dreisbach said in a statement.