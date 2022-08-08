RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Meet the 5 athletes who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will come to an end on Monday, August 8, 2022, following two weeks of various sporting disciplines on display.

Meet the 5 athletes who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Meet the 5 athletes who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

While Ghana left it late to scoop some medals, the country’s athletes finally came to the party in the last seven days.

inRead

A total of 126 athletes and coaches represented Ghana at the Games in Birmingham in various sporting disciplines.

They competed in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling (road race), field hockey, judo, table tennis, triathlon, para-cycling, weightlifting, and squash.

In the end, these athletes won five medals, taking the country’s total haul at the Commonwealth Games to 62 medals since the inception of the Games in 1954.

Boxing delivered Ghana’s first three medals at the Games, with Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey winning silver medals, while Abdul Wahid Omar won bronze.

Mensah won a silver medal in the Bantamweight division despite losing in the final to Northern Ireland’s Dylan James Eagleson.

Commey was also forced to settle for a silver medal in the featherweight contest after forfeiting his final bout against Jude Gallagher due to illness.

Wahid Omar also lost his semi-final date against Louis Richamo Collin in the light welterweight division to clinch bronze.

In athletics, Joseph Paul Amoah scooped bronze after impressively finishing third in the final of the 200m event with a time of 20.49s.

In doing so, the national 200m record holder became the first Ghanaian to win a medal in 200m since George Daniels in 1974.

Meanwhile, long jumper Deborah Acquah completed Ghana’s medalists with bronze, having come in third place after a leap of 6.94m in the final.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Meet the 5 athletes who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

    Meet the 5 athletes who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

  • There’s great demand for me to fight in the UK – Isaac Dogboe

    There’s great demand for me to fight in UK – Isaac Dogboe

  • Nalerigu-based boy wins 2 medals for Ghana at Unicycling World Championships

    Nalerigu-based boy wins 2 medals for Ghana at Unicycling World Championships

Trending

Boxer Joseph Commey wins Ghana's first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Boxer Joseph Commey wins Ghana's first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Nalerigu-based boy wins 2 medals for Ghana at Unicycling World Championships

Nalerigu-based boy wins 2 medals for Ghana at Unicycling World Championships

Commonwealth Games: Benjamin Azamati wins Heat 7 to qualify for 100m semi-finals

Commonwealth Games: Benjamin Azamati wins Heat 7 to qualify for 100m semi-finals

Commonwealth Games: Abeiku Jackson qualifies for 100m Butterfly semi-finals

Commonwealth Games: Abeiku Jackson qualifies for 100m Butterfly semi-finals