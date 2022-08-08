Meet the 5 athletes who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

A total of 126 athletes and coaches represented Ghana at the Games in Birmingham in various sporting disciplines.

They competed in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling (road race), field hockey, judo, table tennis, triathlon, para-cycling, weightlifting, and squash.

In the end, these athletes won five medals, taking the country’s total haul at the Commonwealth Games to 62 medals since the inception of the Games in 1954.

Boxing delivered Ghana’s first three medals at the Games, with Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey winning silver medals, while Abdul Wahid Omar won bronze.

Mensah won a silver medal in the Bantamweight division despite losing in the final to Northern Ireland’s Dylan James Eagleson.

Commey was also forced to settle for a silver medal in the featherweight contest after forfeiting his final bout against Jude Gallagher due to illness.

Wahid Omar also lost his semi-final date against Louis Richamo Collin in the light welterweight division to clinch bronze.

In athletics, Joseph Paul Amoah scooped bronze after impressively finishing third in the final of the 200m event with a time of 20.49s.

In doing so, the national 200m record holder became the first Ghanaian to win a medal in 200m since George Daniels in 1974.