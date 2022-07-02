UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

Perreira, a former kickboxing champion, met Adesanya back in his days outside the octagon and gave the Nigerian-born fighter two unforgettable fights.

Perreira won the first fight by decision, but in their second encounter, the Brazilian showed how dangerous he could be. Pereira stunned Adesanya with a powerful punch that left him unconscious on the mat requiring medical attention.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of UFC 276, Perreira (5-1-0 ) believes that Adesanya has been avoiding fighting him, claiming that fear of losing his unbeaten streak is a probable cause.

“I don’t think he wants the fight due to the history that we have If he wanted the fight when I first signed with the UFC he wouldn’t let me do three fights like I’m doing now. He would go to the organization.” Perreira claimed.

Israel Adesanya responds

Adesanya has unsurprisingly responded to his old foe, claiming that the Brazilian is yet to earn the fight and shunning the idea that he might be avoiding Pereira.

Pulse Nigeria

“I don’t think he’s earned it, to be honest, I like it though. I like the tailor-made matchups because it makes a bigger story, and guess what? A bigger, bigger paycheck for myself when we fight. So, deserve? I don’t know. Earned? Definitely not. But he’s here, and I like it, and I want it.” Adesanya said.