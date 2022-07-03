Alex Pereira brutally knocks out Sean Strickland, calls out Adesanya

Pereira dealt some early kicks to his opponent’s calves and used the opportunity to test the range of his jabs. Despite being unbeaten at Middleweight going into this encounter, Strickland never looked like beating Pereira.

At just over two minutes on the clock in the first round, Pereira rattled his opponent with a good kick before following up with a powerful left hook and several smaller shots. The referee called the fight, and just like that, Alex Pereira ended Strickland’s imperious aura.

Alex Pereira is ready for Israel Adesanya

Unlike many fighters, Pereira was also gracious in victory, thanking his foe for a good fight and stating that despite their trash-talking heading into the fight, he cherishes the opportunity to fight him.

“I want to appreciate my opponent, despite all that was said in the build-up to this fight, I have a great respect for him and I want to thank him for this fight,” Pereira said.

With six wins from his seven UFC fights, Pereira is turning heads with his finishing, agility and surprising power. Many fans and Pereira himself have made calls for the Brazilian to fight against former foe Israel Adesanya, who he defeated twice in their kickboxing days.

Pereira remains confident that he will get his fight and believes that with his performance on the night, he has shown that he deserves it, despite claims by Adesanya that he is not ready.