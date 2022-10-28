NSA boss Prof. Twumasi detained by Police over alleged fraud

According to a report by Joy Sports, Prof. Twumasi reported himself at the Legon Police station on Friday morning.

His detention is said to be a result of a complaint lodged against him by the Chief Executive Officer of a private company identified as Mum and Sons.

Mum and Sons is said to have accused the NSA boss and the Authority’s Procurement Officer, Ohene Twumasi, of fraud.

The report suggests the NSA failed to pay for 50 hampers the company provided to the Authority in January this year at a fee of GHC 500 per hamper.

While no contracts were signed between the two parties, Ohene and Afia are said to have assured the company that payment would be made within two weeks.

“In May this year, five months after delivering the hampers, the NSA defaulted in payment forcing Mum and Sons to report the matter to the EOCO for investigations,” Joy Sports reports.

“The investigations by EOCO were not satisfactory to the complainant as she was reportedly told payment would be made to the company as and when the NSA has money.

“The authority is reported to have later offered to pay GHC 10,000 instead of the agreed GHC 25,000 which was rejected by Mum and Sons.”

The report adds that it was later discovered that “Bobena Solutions, alleged to be the company of the Director General’s Secretary, Afia Serebour, that was entered as the winner of the contract to provide the hampers at a cost of GHC 41,000 and not Mum and Sons.”

Mum and Sons went ahead to report the matter to the Sports Ministry, but Prof. Twumasi is said to have told the Sports Minister that the NSA had no contract with Mum and Solutions.

Frustrated by the turn of events, Mum and Sons reported the matter to the Legon Police, who detained Director General’s Secretary when she went to the station with her lawyer on Thursday.

Prof. Twumasi was also detained on Friday when he honoured an invite from the police after going there with his lawyer.