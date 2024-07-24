ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Relatives sent to Norway to bring corpse of dead paralympic coach home also ran away

Emmanuel Ayamga

It has emerged that four relatives who were sent to retrieve the body of the “para-athlete” who died in Norway have also absconded after touching down in the European country.

Relatives sent to Norway to bring corpse of dead paralympic coach home also ran away
Relatives sent to Norway to bring corpse of dead paralympic coach home also ran away

This was disclosed by the president of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, while speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show.

Recommended articles

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has come under strong criticism after some para-athletes who travelled for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon eloped after touching down in Oslo.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security said 11 athletes were supposed to show up for the marathon but failed to even register for the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the contingent was arrested trying to enter Sweden, while the team's coach, George Gyamfi Gyasi, also died at a hospital after collapsing.

While the president of the Paralympic Committee has described the para-team as imposters, he further revealed that relatives of the deceased coach who were sent to bring his corpse back to Ghana have also absconded after landing in Norway.

National Paralympic Committee president, Samson Deen,
National Paralympic Committee president, Samson Deen, Pulse Ghana

“If you look at the first application, it was six or seven people they applied for initially. They were denied visas, they got the letters they wanted subsequently forged, but upon arrival, they absconded, and one died,” Samson Deen is quoted as saying by Asaaseradio.com.

“They subsequently wrote to the Norwegian embassy again and requested to send the families of the one who died The people went, they couldn’t bring the corpse. The four also absconded, these guys are known. They’ve been identified.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Paralympic Committee has reported the matter to the police, with investigations into the scandal ongoing.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paralympic scandal: ‘I’d have included my family if I wanted to abscond’ – Ernest Ayisi

Paralympic scandal: ‘I’d have included my family if I wanted to abscond’ – Ernest Ayisi

Joshua Clottey: I struggled to walk and breathe after fighting Richard Gutierrez

Joshua Clottey: I struggled to walk and breathe after fighting Richard Gutierrez

Over 40 hoteliers to drag Gov’t to court for non-payment after African Games accommodation

Over 40 hoteliers to drag Gov’t to court for non-payment after African Games accommodation