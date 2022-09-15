RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Roger Federer is set to end his tennis career after Laver Cup in September

Reymond Awusei Johnson

One of the most successful grass-court male players of all-time Roger Federer will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after struggling with a knee problem for the past three years that have restricted him to only three of the 11 Grand Slams.

He has been out of competitive games since last summer at Wimbledon after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

Federer made his professional debut aged 16 in 1998 and won his first Grand Slam title in 2003.

He ends his career with a record total of eight men's singles victories at the All England Club.

Federer's retirement announcement comes less than two weeks after 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams played what is expected to be the final match of her career at the US Open.

Federer's, retirement sparked some reactions from tennis lovers including the chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Ian Hewitt, who lauded the tennis star.

"He will forever be celebrated as one of our greatest Wimbledon champions, having lifted the trophy eight times from his 22 appearances at the All England Club," Hewitt said.

"I hope that, in retirement, Roger can look back with enormous satisfaction and pride on all his accomplishments and the high esteem in which he is held by the tennis community."

Meanwhile, the fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022.

Laver Cup 2022 will be presented with the support of Founding Partner Rolex and Global Sponsors Credit Suisse and Mercedes-Benz, as part of their multi-year commitments to the tournament.

