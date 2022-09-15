Roger Federer is set to end his tennis career after Laver Cup in September

He has been out of competitive games since last summer at Wimbledon after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

Federer made his professional debut aged 16 in 1998 and won his first Grand Slam title in 2003.

He ends his career with a record total of eight men's singles victories at the All England Club.

Federer's retirement announcement comes less than two weeks after 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams played what is expected to be the final match of her career at the US Open.

Federer's, retirement sparked some reactions from tennis lovers including the chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Ian Hewitt, who lauded the tennis star.

"He will forever be celebrated as one of our greatest Wimbledon champions, having lifted the trophy eight times from his 22 appearances at the All England Club," Hewitt said.

"I hope that, in retirement, Roger can look back with enormous satisfaction and pride on all his accomplishments and the high esteem in which he is held by the tennis community."

Meanwhile, the fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022.