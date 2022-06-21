Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

“Kyrgios embodies the types of athletes we want to work with at Evolve. He has got an unmatched style, passion, and personality that is unlike any other in the sport. We have some big things in the pipeline for him that are very unique and pioneering”. Osaka said.

Osaka and Kyrgios are very close, with the Australian one of the first to commiserate with the Japanese star when she took a break from tennis due to mental health struggles.

In the past, the pair have trained together, and some even speculated that they might play in this year's Wimbledon mixed doubles category, had Osaka not pulled out.

Kyrgios, who has won six ATP titles and has reached nine ATP finals, is no doubt a headline name for the fledgling agency as he brings an infamous temper and passion very few can match on the court.

At his unveiling, the Australian seemed excited to be embarking on this new journey, and he expects this decision will take his career and the game of tennis as a whole to a new level.

“When I learned that Stuart and Naomi were starting an agency focused on supporting athletes like me, it made complete sense to join,” Kyrgios said.

“I have consistently tried to do things differently throughout my career and bring my entire personality to the game of tennis. I’m excited to work with Stuart and Naomi to continue building on what we’ve started and push the game of tennis forward”.