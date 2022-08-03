Tiger Woods rejects $800 million to play in Saudi Arabia-sponsored golf series

The series is backed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

A total prize money of $250 million has been pledged to the winner, with some major golfers already confirming their participation.

The Saudi Arabia-sponsored golf series has, however, been criticised in some quarters, with the country’s poor human rights record often cited.

Woods is said to have been approached and offered a staggering amount to join the LIV Golf series, but he turned it down.

This was confirmed by the Tour’s CEO Greg Norman, when he was asked if an offer of between $700-$800 million was tabled before Woods.

"That number was out there before I became CEO. So, that number's been out there, yes. Look, Tiger's a needle mover, right?” Norman said, as quoted by CNN.

"So, of course, you're going to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO, so, yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood."

Woods is on record to have criticised the Saudi Arabia-backed golf series and called out his colleagues who jumped at the money.

During an interview in July, the 15-time major winner those who have joined the Tour have “turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

"I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn't get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events,” he said.

"It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we've got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships."