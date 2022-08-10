Trey Haun receives hero’s welcome at Mamprugu Palace after winning 2 medals in Unicycling

Last week, Trey wrote his name in the history books by winning Ghana’s first-ever medals at the Unicycling World Championships.

The young rider, who was born in the United States but has been living in Ghana for the past nine years with his father, won silver and bronze medals at the Championships.

He bested his competitors in the 30m Wheel Walk Race for males between 15 and 16 years and finished second to win a silver medal.

The teenager again put up a brave performance in the 50m One-Wheel Race and scooped a bronze medal after finishing third.

On his return to Ghana, Trey visited the Mamprugu Palace to present his medals to the Paramount Chief of the community.

“Our #Mamprusi community greeted us with great fanfare today,” his father William Haun wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of Trey at the Palace.

“And Naa Bɔhagu, paramount chief of #Mamprugu, received his son Manboora Trey Haun as he returned home with two #Unicycling World Championship medals for #Ghana.”

Unicycling is a sport practice that is not much known in Ghana, but includes more than 35 different disciplines such as collective, individual, artistic or extreme sports.