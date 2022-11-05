WWE 2022 Crown Jewel at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia delivered as promised on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results: Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair retain their titles as Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman record epic victories
The Nigerian giant Omos fell to Braun Strowman as the Tribal Chief reminded fans why he is the undisputed head of the table. And oh, we have new women's tag team champions yet again. Here are the full results from Saturday's event in Saudi Arabia.
This year's crossover main event between the undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and YouTube star Jake Paul was unarguably one of the best-ever celebrity crossovers in the history of Crown Jewel.
Paul and the Tribal Chief exceeded expectations and put on a great show for fans at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.
Overall, Crown Jewel featured a solid card from start to finish.
The women's and tag team divisions shined particularly bright while Bianca Belair and Bayley delivered in a brutal Last Woman Standing match, with The Usos and Brawling Brutes also showing what exactly it means to be a tag team in the WWE men's division while Damage CTRL vs against Alexa Bliss and Asuka replicated the same.
WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results
Undisputed WWE universal championship - Roman Reigns (Champion) defeated Logan Paul via pinfall
Raw women's championship - Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing Match) Bianca defeated Belair to retain her title
Undisputed tag team championships -The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (Champions) defeated. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) to retain their titles
Braun Strowman defeated Omos via pinfall
Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match) - Mcintyre won via cage escape
Women's tag team championships - Damage CTRL defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka (Champions)
Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall
Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) via pinfall
