RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results: Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair retain their titles as Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman record epic victories

David Ben

The Nigerian giant Omos fell to Braun Strowman as the Tribal Chief reminded fans why he is the undisputed head of the table. And oh, we have new women's tag team champions yet again. Here are the full results from Saturday's event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results, Recap
WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results, Recap

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia delivered as promised on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Recommended articles

This year's crossover main event between the undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and YouTube star Jake Paul was unarguably one of the best-ever celebrity crossovers in the history of Crown Jewel.

Paul and the Tribal Chief exceeded expectations and put on a great show for fans at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.

Overall, Crown Jewel featured a solid card from start to finish.

The women's and tag team divisions shined particularly bright while Bianca Belair and Bayley delivered in a brutal Last Woman Standing match, with The Usos and Brawling Brutes also showing what exactly it means to be a tag team in the WWE men's division while Damage CTRL vs against Alexa Bliss and Asuka replicated the same.

Undisputed WWE universal championship - Roman Reigns (Champion) defeated Logan Paul via pinfall

Roman Reigns retained his title as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion
Roman Reigns retained his title as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Twitter/@WWE

Raw women's championship - Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing Match) Bianca defeated Belair to retain her title

Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's title against Bayley
Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's title against Bayley WWE

Undisputed tag team championships -The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (Champions) defeated. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) to retain their titles

The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions
The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Twitter/@WWE

Braun Strowman defeated Omos via pinfall

Braun Strowman defeated Omos
Braun Strowman defeated Omos Twitter/@WWE

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match) - Mcintyre won via cage escape

Women's tag team championships - Damage CTRL defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka (Champions)

Damage CTRL are the new WWE Womens Tag team champions
Damage CTRL are the new WWE Womens Tag team champions Twitter/@WWE

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall

Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) via pinfall

The Judgement day defeated The O.C
The Judgement day defeated The O.C Twitter/@WWE
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results, Recap

    WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results: Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair retain their titles as Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman record epic victories

  • Omos will face Braun Strowman at WWE 2022 Crown Jewel

    WWE Crown Jewel: Omos and Braun Strowman almost come to blows at Weigh-ins ahead of epic showdown

  • Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection could be officially launched at a later date

    Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

Trending

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection could be officially launched at a later date

Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

Omos will face Braun Strowman at WWE 2022 Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel: Omos and Braun Strowman almost come to blows at Weigh-ins ahead of epic showdown

WWE Monday Night Raw Recap
WRESTLING

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel (All you need to know)

2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)