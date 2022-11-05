WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results: Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair retain their titles as Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman record epic victories

This year's crossover main event between the undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and YouTube star Jake Paul was unarguably one of the best-ever celebrity crossovers in the history of Crown Jewel.

Paul and the Tribal Chief exceeded expectations and put on a great show for fans at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.

Overall, Crown Jewel featured a solid card from start to finish.

The women's and tag team divisions shined particularly bright while Bianca Belair and Bayley delivered in a brutal Last Woman Standing match, with The Usos and Brawling Brutes also showing what exactly it means to be a tag team in the WWE men's division while Damage CTRL vs against Alexa Bliss and Asuka replicated the same.

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel Results

Undisputed WWE universal championship - Roman Reigns (Champion) defeated Logan Paul via pinfall

Twitter/@WWE

Raw women's championship - Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing Match) Bianca defeated Belair to retain her title

WWE

Undisputed tag team championships -The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (Champions) defeated. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) to retain their titles

Twitter/@WWE

Braun Strowman defeated Omos via pinfall

Twitter/@WWE

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match) - Mcintyre won via cage escape

Women's tag team championships - Damage CTRL defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka (Champions)

Twitter/@WWE

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall

Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) via pinfall