WWE: 5 tips to audition for 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar'

Applications are now open to African citizens of age 20 years and above and can bsubmitted here as entries close on December 18, 2022.

The first-ever WWE African trials will hold in February 2023 with entries open from December 18 and would run for a period of six weeks.

WWE also confirmed that all expenses will be paid for the selected participants to come back in Lagos for the ultimate try-outs and from there, the most-promising participants at the trial would be invited to attend WWE's biggest event of the year Wrestlemania in Los Angeles, California, USA, next year.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images

Twitter/@WWE

This article will provide 5 tips to help you ace through, before submitting your final audition video.

#1 Be yourself

This point can't be emphasized enough, it's like an anthem in almost every audition tip on the planet because originality is and will always be key in every audition you find yourself participating.

That's the biggest factor the WWE would be looking out for in every single entry is your originality.

As a matter of fact, during the WWE official press conference earlier held in Lagos this month, the organizers overemphasized the need for individuals to be original with how they portray themselves in a video.

#2 Be Confident

If you look at the entire WWE roster, every single superstar in every division, be it Raw or Smackdown, or even NXT, has a bold personality.

Sometimes the audience ascribes these athletes as having an 'over-inflated ego', but in its entirety, it's more than that.

If you have 'stage fright', now is the time to work thoroughly on it because you would need to bring your A-game in order to impress the judges with your video.

You just have to be confident about why you are even auditioning in the first place, so that gives you a sense of direction when selling yourself.

The organizers also said that interested participants shouldn't be afraid to embarass themselves in front of the camera.

#3 Research

Some people for some reason feel like it's a crime not to know some things. But it's not really, no man knows it all. If you don't know, then simply ask.

For those who need help working on their charisma and confidence level, there are lots of videos on YouTube highlighting some of the most iconic moments of the greatest WWE Superstars and Divas, in and out of the ring.

These compilations online are also a very good source of inspiration ahead of these auditions.

#4 Sell Yourself

I'm pretty sure you must have heard this phrase a couple of times. No one can sell yourself better than you.

You don't have the luxury of time in your short video so, you need to choose the precise words you say when you speak.

You have to try and convince the judges why you're the perfect candidate by being yourself at the same time. Avoid talking fast, and take a deep breath before each recording - doesn't matter how many takes you do.

As mentioned earlier, WWE are looking for originality and uniqueness not necessarily perfection.

#5 Be Creative

While also being original, there's also a need to be creative with your presentation.

I always advise that participants think deeply about what every other contestant would say in their audition video and avoid saying it.

Now is not the time to extensively highlight your background or narrate your biography to the organizers. Trust me you won't finish your life story in two minutes, so it's better you don't start what you can't finish.

But rather, be direct as much as you can with what you say in your video and again 'sell yourself'.