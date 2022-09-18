RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

WWE held a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, announcing that the YouTube star would challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul will headline the main event at Crown Jewel this November
Logan Paul is set for the biggest match of his very young professional wrestling career.

The 27-year-old YouTube has now been confirmed to face the Tribal Chief and undisputed WWE Universal champions Roman Reigns at the main event in Crown Jewel, happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 5.

The match was had earlier been teased during Paul's SmackDown appearance on Friday night when the social media sensation kicked off the show by calling out Reigns.

His request was however, brushed off by Paul Heyman, who is the special advocate for Reigns.

Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns on Friday night Smackdown
Paul then eventually dared Reigns to face him at Saturday's press conference.

Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning WWE universal champion in history, and is approaching the top 20 all-time for combined days reigning as a world champion in WWE.

Logan Paul signed a multi-event deal with WWE in June after an impressive showing at WrestleMania 38 which earned him rave reviews from fans and many in the industry.

But Paul's inexperience is nowhere near the Tribal Chief's.

Paul has competed just twice inside a WWE ring. First was alongsideThe Miz, when they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
Then he himself also won a one-on-one match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

In the past, Crown Jewel has often featured a number of celebrity crossovers, including Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez as well as Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman.

It has also featured rare appearances by legends such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

At Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns fended off yet another dangerous challenge from a determined former world champion Drew McIntyre.

Reigns successfully defended his undisputed WWE universal championship with a narrow victory over the Scottish nightmare to continue his record-setting run as champion.

Ronda Rousey is hellbent on reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules Promo
WWE's attention will now turn to October 8 at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The event always features at least one match conducted under "Extreme Rules" conditions, with no disqualification or count-out.

After Extreme Rules, WWE will now return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

From now until the end of the year, here is the confirmed pay-per-view schedule below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

  • Saturday, Oct. 8 - WWE Extreme Rules - Philadelphia, USA
  • Saturday, Nov. 5 - WWE Crown Jewel - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Saturday, Nov. 26 - WWE Survivor Series - Boston, USA
