WWE Smackdown: The Usos make history as build up to Survivor Series WarGames continue

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso defeated the New Day on Friday's episode of SmackDown tpo retrain their undisputed WWE Tag Team title and now look ahead to Survivor Series WarGames.

Prior to the match, the New Day held the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history having held the title for 483 days run as Raw tag team champions.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods fought tooth and neck to defend their group's record and wrestle away the undisputed tag team championships from The Usos on Friday but the New Day fell short in their pursuit as The Usos elevated themselves to the level of their cousin and 'Tribal chief' Roman Reigns - who is the longest reigning universal champion in history.

Last night's edition of SmackDown also featured two opening round matches in the SmackDown World Cup with a shot at Gunther's intercontinental title on the line.

There's also a new challenger for the SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey.

Pulse Sports highlights all that went down at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWE Smackdown: Results and Recap

The Usos defeat New Day to retain Universal Tag Team Championship

The Usos and New Day were both defending champions in their own unique ways.

Jey and Jimmy made their walks to the ring as the undisputed WWE tag team champions. New Day, despite being the challengers, were defending their status as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

The Usos have held the SmackDown tag team championships for 481 days, dating back to their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at 2021's WWE Money in the Bank. A victory over New Day has now ensured that they surpass New Day's 483-day reign by Monday.

The Bloodline has new challengers

Undisputed WWE universal champion and leader of The Bloodline - Reigns, embraced his cousins backstage and told them this was how it felt to be the greatest of all time following their win against New Day.

The Bloodline, who were without Sami Zayn, addressed the Indianapolis crowd to close out the show with their Special counsel Paul Heyman praising The Usos' performance, and boldly stating that no tag team can hold a candle to them.

But the dynasty were interrupted by the Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland), following their failed bid for the tag titles at Crown Jewel.

The Brutes were joined by a returning Sheamus, who had previously been battered at the hands of The Bloodline. The trio stormed the ring and got into scuffle with their rivals but The Bloodline's man advantage was too much for the Brawling Brutes to overcome.

But fortunately for the Brutes, Sheamus' longtime rival Drew McIntyre joined in to level the playing field.

Shotzi defeated Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez and Xia Li via pinfall in a Six-Pack Challenge No. 1 contender's match after hitting Never Wake Up on Evans. Shotzi will face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women's title at Survivor Series.

SmackDown World Cup (Round 1) – Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal via pinfall