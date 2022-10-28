According to the Joy FM, Prof Twumasi reported himself to the police on Friday, following the detention of his Secretary, Afia Serebour on Thursday at the same police station.
Police detain National Sports Authority boss for alleged fraud
Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority has been detained at the Legon Police station for his alleged involvement in fraud, Accra based Joy FM has reported.
The Director General’s secretary was detained after the Chief Executive Officer of a private company, Mum and Sons, reported her and Procurement Officer, Ohene Twumasi of the NSA to the police for fraud.
More soon…
