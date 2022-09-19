RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Queen Elizabeth II: Premier League & Women's Super League pay tributes

Reymond Awusei Johnson

As the competition of the premier league returned to action over the weekend for the first time since her death. various clubs paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Match officials & teams pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Match officials & teams pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Match officials as well as teams wore black armbands, and while bouquets were laid in the heart circle at all Premier League games, a minute's silence was observed by a rendition of God save the King.

Football in Britain was called off the weekend after HM Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on 8 September.

Former players Steve Bull and Mike Summerbee on Saturday laid bouquets in the center circle at Molineux, where Wolves hosted Manchester City, Jeff Mostyn chairman of Bournemouth and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley did likewise at the St James' Park.

The Women's Super League similarly observed tributes at games on the opening weekend.

Before Saturday's late Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Former Tottenham player Ledley King and ex-Leicester City striker Emile Heskey laid flowers in the center circle.

Some three matches Crystal Palace at Brighton, Leeds against Manchester United, and Chelsea at home to Liverpool were all postponed because of policing issues, with resources being directed to preparations for the state funeral on Monday.

