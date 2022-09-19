Queen Elizabeth II: Premier League & Women's Super League pay tributes

Football in Britain was called off the weekend after HM Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on 8 September.

Former players Steve Bull and Mike Summerbee on Saturday laid bouquets in the center circle at Molineux, where Wolves hosted Manchester City, Jeff Mostyn chairman of Bournemouth and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley did likewise at the St James' Park.

The Women's Super League similarly observed tributes at games on the opening weekend.

Before Saturday's late Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Former Tottenham player Ledley King and ex-Leicester City striker Emile Heskey laid flowers in the center circle.

