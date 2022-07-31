RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Reactions as Barcelona beat New York Red Bulls 2-0 to wrap up USA pre-season tour [Video]

Tosin Abayomi

Dembele and Depay shine as Barcelona beat New York Red Bulls in the final pre-season game.

Barcelona recorded a 2-0 victory against New York Red Bulls in their final match of the United States of America (USA) pre-season tour early on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The La Liga giants went in front against the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit thanks to a first half strike from Ousmane Dembele.

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay scored in the second half to seal the win. The victory meant Barcelona finished their pre-season tour in the USA undefeated.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez opted to start Dembele alongside new signings Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to lead the attack.

Dembele, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw against Juventus in the previous game continued his fine form in front of goal.

Depay did not play in the previous game but made the best of the opportunity in this game to find the back of the net.

Barcelona fans were impressed with the two forwards not just for their goal contributions.

An unlikely name to rise to the top of the trends on social media is youngster Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona has been linked with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso to play a substitute role for Jordi Alba on the left side.

Balde has impressed in the USA pre-season tour and Barcelona fans showered him with praises following the game against New York Red Bulls.

The reactions to the youngsters performance were positive as many fans insisted that he should be Alba's understudy this upcoming season and continue his development.

Barcelona now return to Spain as they take on PUMAS in the Joan Gamper Trophy scheduled to take place at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

