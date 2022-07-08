RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

'Thank you Jesus' - Reactions as Gabby scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

'Thank you Jesus' - Arsenal fans give glory to Gabby after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.

Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.
Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.

Premier League giants Arsenal recorded a 5-3 victory against Nurnberg in a friendly fixture played on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Gunners were once again on the pitch after a comfortable 5-1 win over Ipswich Town, in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney to start their pre-season campaign

Mikel Arteta will have at his disposal Gabriel Jesus who recently joined from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal will have to do it the hard way as they came down from two goals down to beat Nurnberg.

ALSO READ - Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

'He has not been there as much as we want'- Mikel Arteta worried by Thomas Partey injury record

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.
Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg. Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal were two goals down at halftime against German side Nurnberg until the introduction of Jesus.

Arteta brought on Jesus after the halftime break an the Brazilian striker made an instant impact.

Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.
Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg. Pulse Nigeria

Just two minutes after his introduction, Jesus pulled one back for Arsenal assisted by the new number 14 Eddie Nketiah.

In the 71st minute, Jesus scored his second of the game and Arsenal's fifth to wrap up a comeback victory.

After the victory, Arsenal fans took to social media to praise their new recruit for his performance.

The performance of Jesus gave Arsenal fans cause for optimism going into the new season.

See reactions below

Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg Pulse Nigeria
Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.
Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg. Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.

    'Thank you Jesus' - Reactions as Gabby scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg

  • Michael Sarpong, Gideon Mensah and other football stars reunite for exhibition match

    Michael Sarpong, Gideon Mensah and other football stars reunite for exhibition match

  • Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

    The Black Stars will do everything to qualify for the next stage at the World Cup – Inaki Williams

Trending

UFC 276

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches
UFC 276

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to beat Cannonier [Video]

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]