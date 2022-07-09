RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

After refusing marriage, Partey reportedly accused of rape by girlfriend.

Several reports on Twitter claim that Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been accused of rape.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is reportedly being accused of rape by his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella.

Partey was not in action as Gabriel Jesus scored two goals for Arsenal in a 5-3 victory against Nurnberg to start their pre-season campaign.

The reports on Twitter suggest that Partey was left out as he is dealing with personal issues.

According to a person close to Partey on Twitter, the Arsenal star rejected a marriage proposal.

Things were going smoothly but after he refused to marry her, Sarah Bella reportedly accused him of rape.

The rape accusation was reported to the police and Partey a local chief in his country Ghana was picked up by the authorities.

This development is a twist in the relationship as Partey was reportedly willing to change his name to Yakubu if they got married.

Arsenal Football Club, the Premier League and the Football Association are yet to give an update on the rumors regarding Partey and the rape allegations.

See reactions on social media below

