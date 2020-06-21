According to the online sports portal, barring any last minute hitch, the president of Division One club Phar Rangers will take over the reigns at Kotoko.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was a surprise contender for the FA seat last year and shocked many after coming third in the GFA election. The affable football administrator has enormous knowledge in running the game.

Asante Kotoko

From 2008 to 2018, he was a Licensed Player Agent/Intermediary and transferred over 50 players from Ghana and almost 100 across the globe, which brought huge revenues to Ghanaian Clubs in the process.

Mr Amponsah is the Chairman of Ghana Division One Club Phar Rangers FC from 2016 to present and also a Licensed Players' Agent/Intermediary from 2008 to 2018.

The Prestigious 40 Under 40 awardee, is the Director of Football for Phar Partnerships from 2014 to Present and the Founder and CEO of Cornny Drinks Limited.