Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate

Eto'o is now the President of the Cameroon Football Federation and participated in the recovery of his former teammate Serge Branco Namekong.

According to several sources, Serge Branco Namekong was suffering from an undisclosed ailment which required surgery.

Eto'o and Branco both played with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

Eto'o and Branco

Given his situation, Eto'o opted to take care of the bills of the one-cap ex-international.

Branco had a successful surgery in Cameroon and the FECAFOOT president was there to give him his support.

The surgery for Branco took place at the Central Hospital of Yaounde, Cameroon where Eto'o took care of all his expenses and visited him.

Pulse Nigeria

Serge Branco Namekong played for several top sides such as Stuggart, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Frankfurt.