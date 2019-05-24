The game is being organized by the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) which is a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society.

According to the organisers, the key focus of the initiative is to get the physically challenged off the streets. Skate Soccer also creates an environment that gives opportunity to the physically challenged to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

In this game, polio survivors sit on a slightly larger skateboard and play association football. The ball is controlled by their hands and the rules are very similar to regular association football.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the games, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson- Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said, “supporting the Skate Soccer is one of such exciting ways to help the physically challenged. Our association with this game is mainly because of the uniqueness of the game and the players involved. The players, regardless of the challenges they face, continue to embrace the opportunities they find to showcase their strength, tenacity and talent. It is a game that reflects MTN’s Can do spirit and Relationship values. It is simply amazing to watch them play.

Mr Kojo-Ganson added, “More importantly, we hope that through this sports, more opportunities would be created for the players”.

He assured customers of life enriching packages since this year has been declared the Year of the Customer by MTN. He added, “We will continue to innovate, create and build meaningful relationships that brighten lives”.

He shared further details on the maiden event in selected regions as follows;

• Kumasi - May 25th 2019

• Accra - June 29th 2019

• Accra - July 27th 2019

The CEO of IFSS, Mr. Albert Frimpong said, “The support from MTN is timely and highly appreciated. I am delighted that the Federation is growing steadily and gaining more support. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to the development of the physically challenged particularly polio victims through sports. Our aim is to include Skate Soccer in the Paralympics and we know we will succeed”.

MTN Ghana has been supporting various sectors of sports in the country. Notable football clubs including King Faisal, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have benefitted from sponsorship from MTN. The FA cup has also not been left out in the recent past. MTN currently supports Kumasi Asante Kotoko and many Golf clubs.

The company also supports the Annual Sport Writers Association of Ghana awards held to reward Sports Personalities.