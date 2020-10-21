Take this quiz and you will find out your favorite sportsman
Where do you watch sporting events in Ghana?
Bukom Boxing Arena
Theodosia Oko Hockey Park
Kumasi Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium
Which city outside Ghana would you choose for a holiday
Las Vegas
Madrid
Montreal
Manchester
Which Ghanaian President do you think made greater contribution to the development of sports?
Kwame Nkrumah
Jerry John Rawlings
John Evans Atta Mills
John Agyekum Kuffour
Which of the following Ghanaian football clubs would you bet your last pesewas on when they reach the final of a competition?
Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak
AshGold
Great Olympics
Which of the following contest can let you cancel a date with your girlfriend?
Hearts vs Gt. Olympics
Bukom Banku vs Ayittey Powers
Bastie Samir vs Bukom Banku
None of the above
