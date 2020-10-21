Take this quiz and you will find out your favorite sportsman

  1. Sports

Thomas Freeman Yeboah
Where do you watch sporting events in Ghana?

Bukom Boxing Arena
Theodosia Oko Hockey Park
Kumasi Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium

Which city outside Ghana would you choose for a holiday

Las Vegas
Madrid
Montreal
Manchester

Which Ghanaian President do you think made greater contribution to the development of sports?

Kwame Nkrumah
Jerry John Rawlings
John Evans Atta Mills
John Agyekum Kuffour

Which of the following Ghanaian football clubs would you bet your last pesewas on when they reach the final of a competition?

Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak
AshGold
Great Olympics

Which of the following contest can let you cancel a date with your girlfriend?

Hearts vs Gt. Olympics
Bukom Banku vs Ayittey Powers
Bastie Samir vs Bukom Banku
None of the above
Your score: Asamoah Gyan
Charley, you are a fighter. You keep on keeping on, despite the challenges.
Your score: Bukom Banku
He is your man, because he makes you laugh saaa both on and off the ring. You can’t stop watching him
Your score: Sulley Muntari
You watch sports with passion. You want to give it your all.
Your score: Azumah Nelson
You are definitely not a millennial baby. You cherish true legends
