Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

The 36-year-old Mallorca native recently spoke at an awards ceremony where he received the Camino Real award from King Felipe VI.

The Award recognizes Nadal for his exemplary career and values, his work on and off the court, and for being a tireless and positive ambassador of Spain in the U.S.

Nadal opened up on several personal matters, and even spoke of his future fatherhood.

Nadal admits to having a ‘tough’ 2022 despite breaking all-time Grand Slam record

The Spanish legend opened up about the personal conflicts he is experiencing, as well as the paternity that awaits him in the coming weeks.

"This is a complicated year, because of family matters,".

"For now I'm experiencing joys and difficult moments." he was quoted to have said via Marca.

"I hope it is not implied with this event and award that my career is over, far from it," he joked.

"At least that is not the intention. The intention is to continue carrying the name of Spain around the world, and competing.” he added.

Nadal who is currently awaiting the birth of his with his wife Maria Francisca Perello, broke the all-time Grand Slam record this year after he won the Australian Open surpassing his joint-record with Djokovic and Federer for the most major men's singles titles.

He also went ahead to win the French Open as well earlier this year.