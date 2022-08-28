Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Serena is set for her “farewell” to the game she once dominated at next week’s Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows—the very ground where she recorded her first major victory as a teenager back in 1999.

The 1999 US Open doubles crown was one of the Williams sisters earliest major victories, lifting the trophy together a day after Serena’s major singles victory.

This will also be their first Grand Slam doubles competition since the 2018 French Open.

The pair have won two US Open doubles trophies - in 2009 and 2019, adding to their Grand Slam haul of 14 major titles.

Together, they’ve gone 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals, owning the best undefeated record in Grand Slam finals of any player or team, in any discipline, and in the entire history of the sport.

Here is a complete list of the USTA’s doubles wild cards:

Women’s Wild Cards

Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov

Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe

Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik

Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger

Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe

Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier

Men’s Wild Cards

Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith

Max Schnur and Hunter Reese

Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton

Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson

Brandon Holt and Govind Nanda

Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn