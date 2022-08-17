Serena Williams suffers defeat in Cincinnati farewell

The 40-year-old Tennis legend plans to retire after the US Open, which starts on 29 August.

However, Williams suffered defeat at the hands of 19-year-old British number one Emma Raducanu losing 6-4 6-0 in straight sets in Ohio.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lacked sharpness and her 19-year-old opponent punished her in a composed display.

IMAGO / News Images

Williams joins four-time major champion Naomi Osaka of Japan, who also lost in the tournament earlier on Tuesday.

Osaka was present to cheer on her hero from the stands as Williams took on the British prodigy.

However, Williams showed as many great athletes have in the past, that time will always be undefeated with regards to dominating contests like they would have in the peak of their powers.

IMAGO / News Images

There had been reports Williams' preparation was hampered by an injury in the build-up to the match, which was initially slated for Monday, but eventually shifted back to Tuesday.

Whether she was battling a physical problem or not, Williams was unable to cope with the pressure caused by Raducanu's serve and groundstrokes.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I'm so grateful for the experience to have been able to play Serena and for our careers to have crossed over,"

"Everything she has achieved has been so inspirational and it was a true honour to share the court with her." Raducanu said as per BBC.