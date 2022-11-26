This is a nightmare for Abdulelah Al Malki and Saudi Arabia. He takes a heavy touch and poorly losses the ball to Robert Lewandowski.
The Polish double their lead as Lewandowski finally scores a world cup goal
The curse is finally over as the Polish main man Robert Lewandowski has finally secured a goal at the world cup.
The 34-year-old composes himself and just slots under the keeper and into the bottom corner.
In his fifth World Cup game, he got his first goal. He is visibly very emotional after it too. What a player.
Poland is currently sitting top of the table with four points while awaiting their final game against South Americans Argentina.
Argentina takes on Mexico at 19:00 GMT, a defeat would see Argentina and Lionel Messi eliminated.
