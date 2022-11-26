The undiluted clash between Argentina and Mexico amid a raucous atmosphere

Should Argentina not turn up in full flare in the second half, there's a massive likelihood they will be going home.

Mexico has set up brilliantly. They've set up with a back three and three in midfield, making it so congested for the Argentines to penetrate the third half.

Argentina has to offer more.

Mercurial Mbappe fires France into the last 16

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions laid down a World Cup marker by beating Denmark to become the first team into the knockout stage.

The forward stole the show once again with second-half strikes to take his side through

Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a rising shot.

Pulse Ghana

The Paris St-Germain star broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, exchanging a fine one-two with Theo Hernandez before stroking in.

Mbappe's goals sent France top the group on six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.