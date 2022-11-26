RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

The undiluted clash between Argentina and Mexico amid a raucous atmosphere

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Not the most exciting of halves, Mexico has done a job on Argentina.

Team Argentina
Team Argentina

The North Americans are aggressively holding up the Argentine's affront with Argentina enjoying the lion's share of the possession.

Recommended articles

Should Argentina not turn up in full flare in the second half, there's a massive likelihood they will be going home.

Mexico has set up brilliantly. They've set up with a back three and three in midfield, making it so congested for the Argentines to penetrate the third half.

Argentina has to offer more.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions laid down a World Cup marker by beating Denmark to become the first team into the knockout stage.

The forward stole the show once again with second-half strikes to take his side through

Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a rising shot.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe Pulse Ghana

The Paris St-Germain star broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, exchanging a fine one-two with Theo Hernandez before stroking in.

Mbappe's goals sent France top the group on six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.

France takes on Tunisia and Denmark meets Socceroos in the final round on Wednesday, with the Danes needing a win to advance.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

More from category

  • Messi Goal

    World Cup 2022: Fernandez doubles lead after Messi's lovely opener

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (5)

    FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

  • Team Argentina

    The undiluted clash between Argentina and Mexico amid a raucous atmosphere

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Video: England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi