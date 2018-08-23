This is why Ayew brothers, Gyan were excluded from Black Stars

Pulse.com.gh logo
Ibrahim Tanko has explained why the Black Stars trio were left out of the Kenya clash next month.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has revealed the reason why the technical handlers excluded Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in September.

Kwesi Appiah left out Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers from his 21-man squad to face Kenya on 8 September, 2018

Ibrahim Tanko has revealed what informed the decision of the technical handers to exclude these key players of the Black Stars.

 “Andrew Ayew and Jordan Ayew have joined new clubs so they need time to adapt to their teams-m For Jordan was not even on the bench of Crystal Palace team that played against Liverpool, while Asamoah Gyan has been battling with fitness lately, so he is not match fit to play for the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Asamoah has returned to the Black Stars for the first time since 2014. He opted out of national team duties over recurring injuries.

Ghana will be looking forward to book their ticket to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon as they seek to end their continental trophy drought.

