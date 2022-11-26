The incredible player has been one of the key players that saw the Ghanaian side qualify for the world showpiece after crashing their opponent Nigerian on home ground.
Thomas Party flies parents to Qatar World Cup
Blackstars and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey has had his parent flown to Qatar to experience their son's greatness on the field of play.
A proud moment for the parents of the star player as they watch live their son in action in Qatar.
The black stars of Ghana took on the Portuguese on November 24 at stadium 974, seeing the hope of Africa losing three, two to the Portuguese after full time.
The stars are ready and prepped to redeem themselves and educate the South Koreans in their next game on November 28 at the Education City stadium.
