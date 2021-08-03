RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Tokyo 2020: Joseph Paul Amoah misses out on 200m final

Evans Annang

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah placed 4th in the 200m semifinals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games.

Joseph Paul Amoah
The result leaves the Ghanaian shy of a place in tomorrow’s finals.

Amoah finished behind West African compatriot Divine Oduduru while teenage American Erriyon Knighton won the race in 20:04 secs.

He got off to a flying start in Tuesday morning’s event and crossed the finish line with a time of 20.35 seconds in the heats.

His time was only bettered by the USA’s Noah Lyles and eSwatini’s Sibusiso Matsenjwa, who finished first and second, respectively.

Tokyo 2020: Joseph Amoah qualifies for semi-final after finishing 3rd in men’s 200m heat
Samuel Takyi earlier bagged a bronze medal for Ghana after losing to Duke Regan earlier on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old lost in the men’s featherweight event, with the judges’ scoring the bout 4-1 in favour of his American opponent.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

