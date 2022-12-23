Van Calebs aims to make weightlifting, bodybuilding more popular in Ghana

To achieve that, Van Calebs says he will team up with the respective associations and relevant stakeholders to hold competitions in all sixteen regions of the country.

The competition will draw the best weightlifters and bodybuilders from various towns and communities to compete at the regional level.

The first two from each region will qualify for the national event which will be held later in the year.

“I’ve realized the sports bodybuilding and weightlifting is growing in Ghana and we need more competitions to develop the sport. What I want to do to support is to host regional events. It will be done in all sixteen regions and the first and second from across the regions will meet in Accra for the ultimate strong man in Ghana in the contest”

He charged weightlifters and bodybuilders in the country to train hard and stake a claim for success when the competition kicks off.

He also appealed to the corporate world to come on board and contribute to the development of the sport.