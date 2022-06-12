RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Adebayor shine as Borussia Dortmund Legends draw 2-2 with African Giants [Photos/Videos]

Watch Nigerians Ikpeba and Adebayor in action as Borussia Dortmund Legends draw 2-2 with African Giants

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 Borussia Dortmund legends played out a 2-2 draw against an African Giants selected lineup.

It was an entertaining football match played at the Accra Sports Stadium with Nigerian stars Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Adebayor in action.

African Giants had several stars on display such as like Sammy Kufour, Yaw Preko, Awudu Issaka, Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor, Stephen Appiah, C. K. Akunnor, Kwadwo Asamoah, Charles Taylor, Prince Tagoe, Sammy Adjei among others.

For the Borussia Dortmund Ikpeba turned out along with other stars such as Champions League winner Karl Heinze Riedle, Jan Koller and ex-goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Ikpeba joined Dortmund from French Ligue 1 side Monaco back in 1999. He spent three seasons in German before leaving for Real Betis in 2002.

The African Giants went ahead through Augustine Arhinful but Dortmund legends equalized from the penalty spot through Egyptian international Mohammed Zidan.

Former Dortmund star Kevin Grobkreutz lobbed former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Sammy Adjei to put the Legends in front.

Prince Tagoe would score the leveler for the African Ginats as the match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Watch highlights of Borussia Dortmund Legends vs African Giants below

