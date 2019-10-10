The American boxer is said to have been driving at a top speed without seat belt when he crashed his Ferrari in Dallas.

According to reports the 29-year-old boxer and his Ferrari somersault multiple times before it landed in the early hours of Thursday, October 10, 2019.

“At 2:53am a Ferrari traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 S. Riverfront Blvd.

"The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt,” Dallas Police statement said.

Dallas Police say, Spence Jr, is now in the intensive care unit.

The unbeaten welterweight champion posted a video to his Instagram stories earlier in the night showing a pal dancing in a nightclub.