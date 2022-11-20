RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

'We're ready’ - Portugal sends warning before the opening game with Black Stars

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Almost crunch time as teams are in full gear for their opener, and loud cheers are soon to be pouring in from the crowds, from the anguish on the faces of the people to the big smiles and laughter.

Portugal National Team
Portugal National Team

Ghana is geared up for the tournament just as much as the other participating teams.

Portugal in their preparation for their first group game against the black stars of Ghana has sent in caution to their opponent as to what to expect.

In a tweet, the Portuguese team said, "𝗙𝗢𝗧𝗢 𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗜́𝗟𝗜𝗔. 😁🇵🇹 Estamos prontos!" 📸

which translates in English as "𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗬 𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗢. 😁🇵🇹 We're ready for the"

The Portuguese national side is looking to make another fine start against Ghana in their opener on Thursday, November, 24

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

