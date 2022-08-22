Why BetKing is the sports betting site for a rewarding experience

BetKing, an online sports betting and digital entertainment platform, is one of the best choices to make when it comes to choosing a partner to place your bet. BetKing is not only trusted across the continent but is also well-entrenched within the African industry and recognised as a responsible company. There are many reasons to choose BetKing, here are just a few:

Not restricted to football

Before registering to place bets on any bookmaker, every punter should ask one important question. Which sports can I bet on after joining the bookmaker? A quick review of BetKing Ghana shows that the bookie features tons of sports. Among the BetKing’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusive Kings’ League and Virtual Jackpot. So, if you are a fan of football, basketball, cricket, or tennis, there are tons of sports for you to choose from. This gives punters unlimited betting opportunities to experience the thrill of a win with BetKing.

Excellent Odds & Promotions

Bonuses and promotions are essential to any sports betting site. Players use them to boost their winning potential and BetKing does not disappoint in this department. The betting odds on BetKing are competitive with some of the best prices in the market. There is a constant flow of new promotions which sees BetKing visitors winning awesome prizes such as all-inclusive trips, cars and other exciting prizes. BetKing also offers customers:

225% Multi Bet Bonus: This feature is offered so users can gain up to 225% bonus when they make 5 or more qualifying selections.

Cut 1 (One Game cut/Accumulator Insurance): This feature is offered by a few operators in Ghana, but BetKing’s accumulator insurance is so competitive, that users receive a cashback of 125% and capped at 300 Ghc if one selection cut their ticket. (T&C applies, more info here)

Virtual Jackpot: This offer gives users an opportunity to win up to GHC1000 every week with our KingMaker Jackpot and GHC125 every day with our Duke Jackpot. The more the user play, the more bet slips are entered into the Virtual Jackpot draw, and there is no limit to the number of tickets one can play and winners are selected randomly. Every bet placed is automatically entered into the Virtual Jackpot draw (regardless if the betslip is won or lost). (More information here).

Mobile Optimized

BetKing is completely mobile-friendly and ensures that its players can enjoy what’s on offer anywhere, anytime. The site is available on all mobile devices, including Android and iOS Apps. One of the most important aspects of a fantastic online betting experience is swift deposits and withdrawals. BetKing has ensured that they have a variety of transaction methods available and ensures fast payments and even the biggest wins are paid on time! Additionally, BetKing has excellent customer service in the form of 24/7 support and customers can access the well-trained and knowledgeable team via email, live chat, or phone.

Responsible Gaming

BetKing has built a stellar reputation across Africa, amongst the betting public and their colleagues in the industry. They hold a valid license in African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia and Ghana. The company is looking to deliver excellent responsible gaming and compliance standards to Ghana, and in doing so, BetKing is certain this will increase trust amongst customers.

Our Verdict

Joining BetKing today for one of the best online betting experiences is a no-brainer. Register and experience the thrill of a real win with BetKing. To create your own account and place a bet, go to https://betking.com.gh/.