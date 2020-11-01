It says the GFA must do so with immediate effect or risk being cited for contempt of court.

According to the Department, the club is in official liquidation and therefore could not function as an operational entity.

The Registrar-General said this in a letter to the GFA on October 27, 2020.

Background

In January 2019, a Cape Coast court ordered for the liquidation of the club following their failure to pay an undisclosed debt owed a lower division club, Great Liverpool, for the transfer of Patrick Villars.

Great Liverpool had dragged Dwarfs to court in an attempt to retrieve transfer fees for Villars who joined Dwarfs from Great Liverpool in 1999.

The long legal battle concluded in January 2019 when the court approved a motion to liquidate Dwarfs in order to settle the debt.

At the time, no immediate action was taken against them regarding their status as a Premier League club.

In January 2020, the official liquidator wrote to the GFA to request for them to annul Dwarfs’ status as a Premier League Club but with Dwarfs actively participating in the truncated 2019/2020 league season, no action was taken.

The official liquidator for Dwarfs, Jemima Maama Oware, has now written to the GFA to remind them to take action or face consequences themselves.

