5 things to know about 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup brings together 16 teams around the World to compete for the title.

  • Published:
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will hold in Uruguay (FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup )

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

1.    Duration and host country

The 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is an international football event which would be hosted across several cities in Uruguay, it is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, November 13  till Saturday, 1 December

2.     Host stadiums

The three hosts cities are located in Uruguay.

Deyna Castellanos play Three cities in Uruguay will host the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (FIFA)

 

The city of Colonia del Sacramento at the Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici which has a capacity of 6,500.

The city of Maldonado at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño which has a capacity of 22,000

The city of Montevideo at the Estadio Charrúa which has a capacity of 14,000.

3.    The competing 16 teams

Just like the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, 15 teams and host nation Uruguay qualified to take part at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play 16 teams will take part in the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay (FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup )

 

Asian teams - Japan, North Korea, South Korea

African teams – Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa (The Flamingoes of Nigeria failed to qualify )

Oceania teams - New Zealand

European teams - Finland, Germany, Spain

North American teams - Mexico, United States of America and Canada

South American teams – Hosts Uruguay,  Brazil, and Colombia

4.   Group stage and structure

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play The 2018 FIFA World Cup has four groups which eight teams will progress from the group stages (FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup )

Groups

Group A - Finland, Ghana, New Zealand Uruguay

Group B - Mexico, Brazil, Japan, South Africa

Group C - United States of America, Germany, North Korea and Cameroon

Group D - Canada, Spain, South Korea and Colombia

The 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will have a total of 32 matches played from start to the conclusion.

There are 16 teams in the tournament and are divided into four groups and four countries in each group.

The top two from the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals after the conclusion of the group phase fixtures.

Winners of each group will be pair against the runners-up up in to produce the semi-finalists.

Winners in the semi-final will progress to the final, will losers will contest for third place.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play This is the 6th edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup )

 

5. Past winners

Like the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will have the same official match ball.

Since the start of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2008, there have been just four winners.

South Korea in 2010, France in 2012, Japan in 2014 while North Korea are twice winners in 2008 and 2016.

